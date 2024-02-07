Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Sip Your Way Through These Drinks To Soothe Your Headache

Want to get rid of headache? Try these drinks to get relief.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sip Your Way Through These Drinks To Soothe Your Headache
Sip Your Way Through These Drinks To Soothe Your Headache | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Headaches can strike at the most inconvenient times and can destroy your routine. While some headaches are not that risky, there are also headaches that are associated with some critical diseases. If you are one of those people who are prone to headaches, trying these drinks may help you soothe the pain.

Hydration heroes

Dehydration is the most common cause of headache. Therefore, resorting to a glass of water is often the simplest remedy. Also, herbal teas like peppermint or chamomile, not only hydrate but also provide compounds that may provide relaxation, offering relief from tension headaches.

Caffeine kick

For those accustomed to a morning coffee ritual, the caffeine in coffee can constrict blood vessels, potentially easing the pain. Green tea, with its moderate caffeine content and antioxidants, might offer a gentler alternative. However, it's crucial not to overdo it, as too much caffeine can lead to rebound headaches.

Cherry elixir

Tart cherry juice boasts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These qualities may help reduce headache intensity and duration. Incorporating this vibrant juice into your daily routine might be a flavorful way to fend off those pesky headaches.

Cayenne pepper in warm water 

The compound in cayenne that makes it spicy is called capsaicin. It also had the ability to dull one of the neurotransmitters responsible for sending pain signals to the brain. According to some studies,  it can relieve migraine attacks, especially when applied directly to the skin. 

Ginger tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that could make it a contender for headache relief. Create a soothing ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. This concoction not only helps with inflammation but also calms the stomach, addressing any potential nausea associated with headaches.

With inputs from IANS

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

