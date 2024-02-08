Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

What are the effects of being overweight and obese on your health?

The impact of overweight and obesity extends beyond the physical realm, influencing mental and emotional well-being. Take a look at them.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Obesity
Obesity | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Overweight and obesity have become widespread health concerns in modern society, significantly impacting the overall well-being of individuals. The consequences of carrying excess weight extend beyond mere aesthetics, with profound implications for various aspects of physical and mental health. This article delves into the multifaceted impacts of overweight and obesity on the human body.

Cardiovascular health

One of the most prominent consequences of excess weight is its detrimental effect on the cardiovascular system. Individuals with obesity are at a higher risk of developing conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and stroke. The increased workload on the heart due to elevated body mass can lead to structural changes, ultimately compromising the efficiency of the cardiovascular system.

Representative image | Image: Freepik

 

Metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes

Overweight and obesity are closely linked to the development of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and abnormal lipid levels. These factors significantly elevate the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition with severe implications for long-term health. Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial in preventing the onset of these metabolic disorders.

Representative image | Image: Freepik

 

Respiratory complications

Excessive body weight can adversely affect respiratory function, leading to conditions such as sleep apnea and obesity hypoventilation syndrome. The accumulation of fat around the neck and throat area can obstruct airways during sleep, causing intermittent breathing pauses and disrupted sleep patterns. Chronic respiratory issues not only impact the quality of life but also contribute to a heightened risk of cardiovascular problems.

Representative image | Image: Freepik

 

Musculoskeletal problems

The skeletal system bears the brunt of excess weight, resulting in a higher incidence of musculoskeletal problems. Obesity contributes to conditions such as osteoarthritis, as the excess load on joints accelerates wear and tear. This not only causes pain and discomfort but also limits mobility, affecting overall physical activity and exacerbating the cycle of weight gain.

Psychological and mental health

The impact of overweight and obesity extends beyond the physical realm, influencing mental and emotional well-being. Individuals struggling with excess weight often face societal stigma, leading to issues such as low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety. The interplay between physical health and mental health underscores the importance of adopting holistic approaches to address the challenges associated with obesity.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

