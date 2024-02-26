Advertisement

Logically speaking, if one were to swap all their solid foods with juiced down or souped up versions of the same, weight loss would be among the foremost results owing to the sudden and drastic decline in solid calorie intake. That being said, liquid diets are in no way, sustainable or suggested either an elongated period of time, and more so, as a lifestyle change.

Advertisement

What does a liquid diet entail?



The term liquid diet, is rather self-explanatory. There are no restrictions on things being either homemade or store-brought - the only contingency in this regard is everything you ingest, being liquid. The most prominent marketing strategy associated with a liquid diet are that of juice cleanses. What these promise, is a detoxification for your body putting it on an essential reset.

Advertisement



Juice cleanses, per se, are not all that farcical. An occasional indulgence in a juice cleanse can actually prove beneficial for the body especially after prolonger periods of revelry involving calorie and carb-dense foods and alcohol - the emphasis in this regard however, is on the word 'occasional'. As a matter of fact, if you want to swap out one of your three big meals in the day for a liquid alternative, it can prove beneficial for your health in the long run. But prolonged periods of an all-liquid diet is complete no go.

Advertisement

What are the pros and cons of embarking on a liquid diet?



Liquid diets can prove to be impactful in short term weight loss goals, particularly with reference to water weight loss and reduction of bloating. Particularly with regards to juice cleanses, the heightened intake of fruits and vegetables - albeit juiced, allows a greater volume of antioxidants and nutrients to be absorbed into the body.

Advertisement



In the face of the concise list of pros for a liquid diet, the list of cons stands lengthy. As per an Eating Well report, the drawbacks of a liquid diet include feeling light-headed or dizzy, too few calorie, lack of important nutrients, no sustainability for the long-term, lack of satiety and not to mention the entire haul being expensive, if you opt for crafted store-bought drinks.