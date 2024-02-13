English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

What Is Alaskapox? Fatal Disease That Has Claimed One Life In The US

The double-stranded-DNA virus is from the same genus as smallpox, monkeypox and cowpox. It was first identified in an adult in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Alaskapox? Fatal Disease That Has Claimed One Life In The US
What Is Alaskapox? Fatal Disease That Has Claimed One Life In The US | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Health officials in Alaska have confirmed the first death from a recently discovered viral disease Alaskapox. The disease claimed the life of an old, immunocompromised man from the Kenai peninsula, south of Anchorage. He was undergoing treatment at that time. According to an announcement by Alaska Department of Public Health, the man was one of the only seven reported Alaskapox infections. 

According to the New York Post, the man said he had not traveled recently and lived alone in the woods. Officials speculated that he might have contracted Alaskapox from a house cat who killed small mammals regularly. However, the cat’s test results showed no infection. Speculations suggest that it might have spread through its claws. 

Advertisement

More about Alaskapox 

The double-stranded-DNA virus is from the same genus as smallpox, monkeypox and cowpox. It was first identified in an adult in Fairbanks, Alaska in 2015. It is most common in small mammals. According to the State of Alaska’s website, “To date, no human-to-human transmission of Alaskapox virus has been documented. However, since certain orthopoxviruses can be transmitted through direct contact with skin lesions, we recommend that people with skin lesions possibly caused by Alaskapox keep the affected area covered with a bandage.”

Advertisement

The symptoms of the disease include enlarged lymph nodes and muscle discomfort. People with Alaskapox have reported one or more skin lesions. Many victims believed that a spider or other insect had bitten them. Almost every patient had a little ailment. However, it went away on its own in a few weeks. Immunocompromised people are at an increased risk for more severe illness.

The State of Alaska website states, “Symptoms of Alaskapox have included one or more skin lesions (bumps or pustules) and other symptoms like swollen lymph nodes and joint and/or muscle pain. Immunocompromised people might be at increased risk for more severe illness.”

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

15 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Gadkari

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Siemens Q3 profit rises over 9% to Rs 504 crore, margin plunges 270 bps

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Ajith Kumar Pays His Last Respects To Vetri Duraisamy

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Vidyut Jammwal Performs Stunt In Mumbai Local, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border; Tear Gas Fired, Several Detained

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement