Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

What Is Heat Stroke? Prevention, Symptoms, Treatment

Heat strokes are common in summers, but they can be prevented with these simple methods. Know the symptoms and treatment as well.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Prevent Heat Strokes In Summer - Causes, Symptoms, Treatment
How To Prevent Heat Strokes In Summer - Causes, Symptoms, Treatment | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Heat strokes are very common in the summer season. The sun is shining bright and extra humidity keeps you dehydrated, which can cause extreme heat strokes. To prevent heat strokes, you need to understand the symptoms and then take preventive measures.

Symptoms of heat stroke

According to WebMD, these are the symptoms of heat stroke

Symptoms of heat stroke | Representative image: Unsplash
  • The hallmark symptom of heat stroke is a core body temperature above 104 F. But fainting may usually be the first sign.
  • Throbbing headache is also a common symptom.
  • Dizziness and light-headedness are other symptoms.
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat.
  • Red, hot, and dry skin.
  • Muscle weakness or cramps.
  • In some cases, nausea and vomiting accompany the heat stroke.
  • Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioural changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures and unconsciousness also occur in extreme cases.

Treatment for heat stroke

  • If you suspect someone is experiencing heat stroke, call emergency services immediately. Time is crucial in preventing complications.
  • Move the person to a shaded or air-conditioned area as quickly as possible. Remove excess clothing and apply cool, wet cloths or ice packs to their body to help lower their temperature.
  • Encourage the person to drink cool water or sports drinks to rehydrate their body. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can worsen dehydration.
  • Use a fan or create airflow with a piece of cardboard to help cool the person down. Be cautious not to over cool them, as this can lead to shivering, which generates heat.
  • Continuously monitor the person's temperature and vital signs until medical help arrives. If they become unconscious, check their breathing and perform CPR if necessary.

How to prevent heat strokes

Hydrate yourself | Representative image: Unsplash
  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially when engaging in physical activity or spending time outdoors in hot weather. Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration.
  • Avoid strenuous exercise or outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing in light colours to reflect sunlight and heat. Consider wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face and eyes from the sun.
  • Use fans, air conditioning, or cool baths to lower your body temperature during hot weather. Take cool showers or baths, or use damp towels to help cool off if you start feeling overheated.
  • Familiarise yourself with the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps. If you or someone else exhibits signs of heat stroke, take immediate action to prevent further complications.
Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World5 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World6 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo