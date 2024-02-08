English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

What Is Multiple Sclerosis, The Chronic Disease That Actress Christina Applegate Was Diagnosed With?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is like a miscommunication in the body's messaging system.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Christina Applegate got a standing ovation at the Emmy stage after she made a surprise appearance at the Award show. Christina was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2021 and she has been open about the kind of pain she has been in and how difficult the journey navigating the disease has been for her. She even joked about her condition on the stage after the standing ovation. What is this disease? Let us understand in simple terms.

What is multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic condition that affects the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. Imagine your nervous system as a communication network, sending messages between different parts of your body. In MS, there's a problem with this communication.

Advertisement

What happens in MS?

In a healthy nervous system, a protective covering called myelin surrounds nerve fibers, acting like insulation on a wire. In MS, the immune system, which usually fights off harmful things in the body, mistakenly attacks and damages this myelin. This damage disrupts the smooth flow of messages between the brain and the rest of the body.

Advertisement
Christina has been open about her MS journey | Instagram - @christinaapplegatesm

MS can cause a variety of symptoms, and they can vary from person to person. Some common symptoms include fatigue (feeling very tired), difficulty walking, numbness or tingling in different parts of the body, problems with balance and coordination, and changes in vision.

Is there a cure for MS?

While there's no cure for MS, there are treatments available to help manage symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. Medications, physical therapy, and lifestyle adjustments can be part of a person's MS management plan. Living with MS might require some adjustments, but many people with MS lead fulfilling lives. Support from healthcare professionals, family, and friends is important in this challenging journey.
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World15 minutes ago

  2. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement