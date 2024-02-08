Advertisement

Actress Christina Applegate got a standing ovation at the Emmy stage after she made a surprise appearance at the Award show. Christina was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2021 and she has been open about the kind of pain she has been in and how difficult the journey navigating the disease has been for her. She even joked about her condition on the stage after the standing ovation. What is this disease? Let us understand in simple terms.

Christina Applegate receives a standing ovation at the #Emmys

pic.twitter.com/29ni11kRvt — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2024

What is multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic condition that affects the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. Imagine your nervous system as a communication network, sending messages between different parts of your body. In MS, there's a problem with this communication.

What happens in MS?

In a healthy nervous system, a protective covering called myelin surrounds nerve fibers, acting like insulation on a wire. In MS, the immune system, which usually fights off harmful things in the body, mistakenly attacks and damages this myelin. This damage disrupts the smooth flow of messages between the brain and the rest of the body.

Christina has been open about her MS journey | Instagram - @christinaapplegatesm

MS can cause a variety of symptoms, and they can vary from person to person. Some common symptoms include fatigue (feeling very tired), difficulty walking, numbness or tingling in different parts of the body, problems with balance and coordination, and changes in vision.

Is there a cure for MS?

While there's no cure for MS, there are treatments available to help manage symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. Medications, physical therapy, and lifestyle adjustments can be part of a person's MS management plan. Living with MS might require some adjustments, but many people with MS lead fulfilling lives. Support from healthcare professionals, family, and friends is important in this challenging journey.

