Advertisement

In the serene valleys of Kashmir, a traditional beverage known as Pink Tea, or Noon Chai, has been consumed for generations now. This unique brew, both in flavour and appearance has been known not only for its distinctive taste but also for its potential health benefits.

What is Pink tea?

Noon Chai, or Pink Tea, is a traditional Kashmiri beverage with a rich history dating back centuries. Its distinctive pink hue sets it apart from other teas, and the preparation involves a meticulous process. A blend of green tea leaves, salt, baking soda, and milk contributes to its unique colour and taste.

a representational image of pink tea | Image: Unsplash

The tea is traditionally brewed in a samovar, a metal container used for heating water and brewing tea, adding to the cultural significance of the ritual.

Advertisement

What are the health benefits of Pink tea?

Rich in antioxidants

Advertisement

Pink tea contains polyphenols and catechins which are powerful antioxidants known for their potential to fight oxidative stress in the body. These compounds may contribute to overall health and well-being.

a representational image of pink tea | Image: Unsplash

Gut health

Advertisement

The inclusion of probiotics in the form of fermented tea supports a healthy digestive system. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that aid in maintaining a balanced gut.

Mineral boost

Advertisement

The addition of salt to Pink Tea provides essential minerals such as sodium and potassium. These minerals play a crucial role in maintaining proper hydration levels and supporting nerve and muscle function.

Stress reduction

Advertisement

The calming effect of Pink Tea can be attributed to the combination of warm milk and theanine, an amino acid found in tea leaves. This may contribute to stress reduction and improved relaxation.

a representational image of pink tea | Image: Unsplash

Pink tea holds deep cultural significance

Advertisement

Beyond its potential health benefits, Pink Tea holds deep cultural significance in Kashmiri society. It is often associated with hospitality, warmth, and communal gatherings, making it more than just a beverage.