What Is Tempeh? Know Its Health Benefits

Advertisement

Tempeh is the fermented version of soybean that originated in Indonesia. It is made from fresh or cooked soybeans. The ingredients are a combination of bacteria, fungus and yeast which are used in the process of fermenting the soybeans and creating a solid paste. When this paste sits for a day or two, it becomes a cake-lik, fermented food.

Tempeh is slowly becoming popular, and today more grocery stores have begun to keep this product. It's not just because of the growing awareness but also because people have now started to realise its multiple health benefits, like, reducing cholesterol, increasing bone density, decreasing menopausal symptoms and more.

Advertisement

File photo of Tempeh | Image: Unsplash

Tempeh is made from soybeans and it is a complete plant protein. Meaning, it contains all nine essential amino acids that your body is incapable of producing. This is why it is a must for plant based eaters.

You can use this product in different recipes. Also, it is accompanied by multiple health benefits. Here are a few.

Advertisement

Rich in probiotics

The consumption of fermented, probiotic foods comes with many benefits. The microflora in fermented foods creates a protective lining in the intestines and shields it against pathogens. Tempeh helps in increasing the beneficial bacteria in the gut, which has multiple effects on our daily health. According to many studies, probiotics can help break down sugars and carbohydrates, which further helps in digestion. It also controls harmful bacteria in the body, fights diarrhea and cures chronic inflammation.

Advertisement

File photo of Tempeh salad | Image: Unsplash

Maintains bone health

The calcium provided by tempeh is essential for growth and maintenance of bones. Calcium, with vitamin K and vitamin D, is needed to maintain bone mineral density. Tempeh contains all of this.

Advertisement

Lowers cholesterol

Tempeh is one of the greatest cholesterol-lowering foods. High cholesterol levels are associated with heart diseases. For people, who are already coping with bad heart health, it is essential to consume tempeh.