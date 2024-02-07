Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:32 IST
Why Hot Chocolate Should Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet In Winter
From enhancing skin health to boosting immunity, here is why you should consume hot chocolate on a regular basis.
- Health
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Most people associate a cup of hot chocolate only with pleasure, to satiate taste buds. But this satisfying beverage is also accompanied by multiple health benefits. If you have not included it in your winter diet already, then please do.
Here are a few reasons for making hot chocolate a part of your regular winter diet.
Advertisement
Rich in antioxidants
When made with quality cocoa and milk, hot chocolate contains a ton of nutrients and antioxidants. These antioxidants are known as flavonoids, which contribute to heart health and might have anti-inflammatory properties.
Advertisement
Enhances bone health
Hot chocolate which is made using milk is a good source of calcium. It is essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Proper calcium intake also prevents diseases like osteoporosis. Also, incorporating hot chocolate into your winter routine can contribute to your overall calcium intake.
Advertisement
Helps in weight management
The best part of drinking this beverage is that it can contribute to the feeling of fullness, which potentially aids in weight management and also reduces calorie intake.
Advertisement
Strengthens immunity
The antioxidants and nutrients present in cocoa, which is the key ingredient of hot chocolate, helps in strengthening the immune system.
Advertisement
Improves skin health
The flavonoids in hot chocolate contributes to a healthy skin by protecting it against UV damage, improving skin hydration. It also enhances complexion.
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories33 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.