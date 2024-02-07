Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Winter To Spring Transition: Tips To Stay Healthy In The Changing Weather

To ensure a smooth transition and to maintain your well-being during this period, consider these tips tailored for the winter to spring shift.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Health Tips For Spring
Health Tips For Spring | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As parts of India still remain chilly, other places are seeing a little more sunshine and less chilly winds. However, this transition period is when most people tend to fall sick. As the chill of winter gives way to the blossoming warmth of spring, our bodies often undergo adjustments to adapt to the changing weather. To ensure a smooth transition and to maintain your well-being during this period, consider these tips tailored for the winter to spring shift.

Get spring ready

As temperatures fluctuate, dress in layers to easily accommodate changing conditions. Carry a light jacket or sweater for cooler mornings and evenings. Increase your water intake as the weather warms up. Hydration is crucial for overall health. Drink herbal teas or infused water to make hydration enjoyable.

Boost immune system

Include immune-boosting foods in your diet, such as citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens. Consider supplements like vitamin C and D, as the transition period can make you susceptible to seasonal illnesses.

Outdoor exercises are on

Adjust your exercise routine to take advantage of milder weather. Consider outdoor activities like walking, jogging, or cycling. Engage in stretching exercises to enhance flexibility and prevent stiffness. Embrace the rejuvenating aspects of spring by spending time outdoors.

Beware of allergies

Spring can bring with it potential allergies that may arise with blooming flowers and pollen. Keep antihistamines or allergy medications on hand if needed. Adjust your skincare routine to accommodate changing humidity levels.

Adequate sleep

Ensure you get sufficient sleep, as your body may need time to adjust to changing daylight hours. Establish a consistent sleep routine to support overall well-being.

Healthy eating habits

Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet to benefit from their nutritional value. Opt for lighter meals that align with the freshness of spring produce. This is your last chance to enjoy the last of winter-only fruits and veggies, so enjoy eating them.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:32 IST

