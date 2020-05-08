Amit Shah Expresses Condolences On Aurangabad Train Mishap, Speaks To Rail Minister Goyal

Reacting to the shocking incident of the train mishap in Aurangabad early on Friday morning, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his pain over the loss of lives on the unfortunate and shocking incident that claimed 16 lives of migrant workers who were travelling on foot alongside the railway line and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, while walking from Bhusawal to Jalna.

The workers were on their journey home to Madhya Pradesh. The Home Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central govt and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2020

READ | 16 Mowed Down By Goods Train Near Aurangabad; PM Modi Dials Piyush Goyal; Assures Support

READ | From Vice President To Lok Sabha Speaker, Political Leaders Condole Aurangabad Rail Mishap

After the mishap, PM Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to inform about the incident and also assured an inquiry into the matter. The injured have been taken to the hospital, said the Railway Ministry.

"Today at 5:22 AM, received tragic news of sleeping workers coming under the goods train between Badnapur and Karmad station of Nanded Division. Relief work is going on, and orders for inquiries have been given. I pray to God for the peace of departed souls," the railway minister tweeted.

आज 5:22 AM पर नांदेड़ डिवीजन के बदनापुर व करमाड स्टेशन के बीच सोये हुए श्रमिकों के मालगाड़ी के नीचे आने का दुखद समाचार मिला।



राहत कार्य जारी है, व इन्क्वायरी के आदेश दिये गए हैं। दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति हेतु ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। https://t.co/NnOmPNfATU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 8, 2020

READ | 'Relief Work On, Inquiry Launched,' Says Railway Min Piyush Goyal On Aurangabad Accident

Aurangabad Train Mishap

The accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over people who were sleeping on the tracks while walking a long distance. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

READ | Railways Issues Statement Detailing Shocking Aurangabad Train Mishap; 16 Labourers Dead