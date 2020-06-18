Andhra Pradesh Guv Harichandan, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Condole Deaths In Vedadri Road Mishap

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the road collision on Wednesday near Vedadri village in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. Twelve pilgrims were killed and at least 15 others were injured in the mishap that involved a speeding coal-laden lorry and the tractor-trailer in which they were returning after offering prayers at the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vedadri.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed deep shock and anguish over the road accident and conveyed his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families. Whereas, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the loss of human life in the mishap and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Vedadri road mishap

Around 27 people were travelling in the ill-fated tractor-trailer. The victims, all of them close relatives, belonged to Peda Gopavaram village in adjoining Khammam district in neighbouring Telangana while some were residents of villages in Krishna district and had visited the temple to fulfill vows, the police informed.

The lorry was said to be cruising at a high speed and the impact of the collision was so high that the tractor and the trailer snapped. The trailer completely overturned, killing seven people on the spot. Five others succumbed in a hospital, police said. After initial treatment in the Jaggaiahpet hospital, the injured were shifted to hospitals in Vijayawada and Khammam for better treatment. Nandigama sub-divisional police officer Ramana Murthy rushed to the accident spot and supervised the rescue efforts.

(With agency inputs)