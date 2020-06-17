Jagan-led Andhra Pradesh Assembly Passes Anti-NRC, NPR Resolution Amid COVID Crisis

Amid India's Coronavirus crisis, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Assembly, on Wednesday, passed a resolution against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Currently, the NPR and Census data collection activity was cancelled amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre. Interestingly, YSRCP had voted in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in both Parliamentary houses.

Andhra passes anti-NRC NPR resolution

Andhra Pradesh Assembly today passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR): Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari pic.twitter.com/RQave4Vvoe — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Jagan: 'There will be no NRC in Andhra'

On 23 December 2019, while addressing a gathering in Kadappa, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that NRC would not be implemented in Andhra under any circumstances, assuring the sizable Muslim population that his administration won't go against their interests. This comment was after AIMIM chief Owaisi appealed to Reddy in a public rally to not implement NPR, NRC in the state. Owaisi has repeatedly stated that 'NPR was the first step to create a nationwide NRC'.

“We are strongly opposed to NRC. Under any circumstances, we shall not allow its implementation in Andhra Pradesh. We shall also oppose its implementation elsewhere in the country.” Supporting his Deputy CM S B Amzad Basha's statement, he added, "Yes, I fully endorse my deputy chief minister’s statement which he had made only after discussing with me. I assure that I will not allow any decision that will go against the interests of Muslim minorities in the state."

States pass anti-NPR, anti-CAA resolutions

As of date, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have opposed the NPR in its current format - demanding it to be restored to its 2010 version. Moreover, states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhatisgarh have passed anti-CAA resolutions too. India had witnessed nation-wide anti-NRC, CAA, NPR protests which were brought to a halt after the Delhi riots in February, killing 53.

The NPR, first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR. The Centre has denied any links between NRC, NPR and CAA.