Assam Fire: Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry Assures Full Cooperation; Announces Ex-gratia

Following the fire in Assam's Tinsukia district, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured the Chief Minister that there will be full cooperation from MoPNG and OIL. On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. Two people have died in the incident so far. The bodies have been recovered. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present at the spot.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that the affected families will be given relief and compensation, as may be finalized with the state government.

"Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured the Chief Minister that there will be full cooperation from MoPNG and OIL. The affected families will be given relief and compensation, as may be finalized with the state government," the Ministry said.

"Around 1,600 families had already been evacuated from nearby affected areas and are camped in relief camps set up at nearby safe areas. OIL has decided to provide an amount of Rs 30,000 to each of the affected families as immediate relief," it added.

READ: Assam Fire: CM Sonowal assures successful evacuation of people; thanks concerned ministry

CM Sonowal Assures Successful Evacuation Of People

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that people have been evacuated from zones near the spot where a fire broke out at the Baghjan oil field. The Chief Minister also said that Union Oil and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is monitoring the situation.

"Experts from Singapore brought by Oil India Limited and Petroleum Ministry are putting their best efforts. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is monitoring the incident. We have successfully evacuated people from the affected zones," Sonowal said.

READ: WATCH: Massive fire in Assam's Baghjan oil well; NDRF, IAF deployed to douse fire

The Baghjan Oil Field Fire

A massive fire on Tuesday engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district. As per reports, the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities which were already ravaged following the major blowout that happened on May 27.

According to reports, two firefighters have lost their lives while containing the massive fire. While the army has been deployed in the area and a team has also arrived from Singapore to tackle the situation, at least 4,000 people have been evacuated and placed in relief camps.

READ: Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Assam CM assures all possible help being extended to contain fire

READ: PM Modi dials Assam CM to discuss Baghjan fire tragedy; assures full support from Centre