Assam Floods: Around 25,000 People Affected As Water Enters Residential Areas In Dibrugarh

Incessant rain in Assam has worsened the on-ground situation with floodwater now affecting more than 16 districts in the state. The rising levels of Brahmaputra have added to the crisis, disrupting the lives of more than two and a half lakh people in Assam. The death toll due to the rains has increased to 16 in the state.

READ: Assam Floods And Landslides: Incessant Rains Claim 35 Lives, State's Situation Grim

Assam rains worsen flood situation

Speaking to ANI, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said, "Around 25,000 people are affected due to flood which has been caused by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra. We have set up 14 relief camps in the district. Floodwaters have entered into the house of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. We have shifted his ailing mother to a safe place."

Flash floods, mainly in Dibrugarh, brought the city into a standstill earlier this week. Most of the major roads, particularly towards the north of the city, have flooded. Near Rupai Tea Estate, an RCC bridge was washed away by the raging floodwaters of the Dangori River.

READ: Assam Faces Second Wave Of Floods; One Dead, 37,000 Affected

A police vehicle that was about to cross had a narrow escape as the driver managed to reverse the car. It may be mentioned that the bridge connected the area to the Baghjan Oil Field, where a blowout took place recently and the fire is still on. Authorities have, however, informed that the efforts in the oil field to douse the fire will not be affected as other roads connecting the oil field are intact.

District authorities have set up 142 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, where over 18,000 people have taken shelter, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) authorities said.

READ: Assam Police Officer Risks His Life To Save Drowning Boys, Netizens Call Him 'true Hero'

The rising water levels have entered the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, forcing than 100 rhinos, 1,500 wild buffaloes, and thousands of hogs to highlands. Nearly 12,000 hectares of agricultural land has also been impacted by the floodwaters.

Assam Chief Minister Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the state-owned power utility, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, to take steps to avert accidents due to electrocution.

(Image Credits: PTI)

READ: 'No Dispute, Bhutan Helping With Clearing Water Blockage': Assam Chief Secretary Clarifies