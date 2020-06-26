Last Updated:

Assam Police Officer Risks His Life To Save Drowning Boys, Netizens Call Him 'true Hero'

ASI Purnananada Saikia of Borbaruah Police Station, Assam, jumped in the water without a second thought to save two stranded civilians in the river.

Assam

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Assam Police has brought laurels to the department after he risked his life by jumping in the river to rescue two boys who were drowning. Shared by the Dibraugh Police Department the appreciation post was captioned saying that the police department is proud of the “daredevilry” the sub-inspector showed in saving lives and performing his duties during times of natural disaster. The department wrote that this selfless act has “doubled the josh” of the officers to dedicate themselves to public security.  

The internet has poured a slew of reactions praising and thanking the service of the “dauntless” officer ASI Purnananada Saikia of Borbaruah Police Station as he is said to have jumped in the water without a second thought to save two stranded civilians, including a minor. He was further assisted by a civilian Akhil Sarkar, a private employee who resided in Nirmaligaon, the site of the incident. At around at 6.25 pm on June 25, Dibrugarh Police tweeted lauding the courage and selfless spirit of the officer and the civilian.  

Netizen salute his spirit

In a subsequent tweet, the Dibrugarh police mentioned that the officer was felicitated and honoured for his bravery in presence of Hon’ble DGP of Assam Police, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. In Assam more than 2.20 lakh people in at least 13 districts have been impacted due to the floods as the water level of Brahmaputra river exceeded the warning mark and burst into the districts. On the same day, at least one person was reported drowned at Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji, which surged the death toll to 15 in the state.  

“Praise is the tonic that inspires to do better than best,” wrote a commenter lauding the commemorating of the police officer. “Wow..real hero..hats off..” wrote another, appreciating the officer. “Such an inspiring example. We're proud of our police personnel who give everything to save us,” said the third.  

 

 

