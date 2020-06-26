Assam Police Officer Risks His Life To Save Drowning Boys, Netizens Call Him 'true Hero'

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Assam Police has brought laurels to the department after he risked his life by jumping in the river to rescue two boys who were drowning. Shared by the Dibraugh Police Department the appreciation post was captioned saying that the police department is proud of the “daredevilry” the sub-inspector showed in saving lives and performing his duties during times of natural disaster. The department wrote that this selfless act has “doubled the josh” of the officers to dedicate themselves to public security.

The internet has poured a slew of reactions praising and thanking the service of the “dauntless” officer ASI Purnananada Saikia of Borbaruah Police Station as he is said to have jumped in the water without a second thought to save two stranded civilians, including a minor. He was further assisted by a civilian Akhil Sarkar, a private employee who resided in Nirmaligaon, the site of the incident. At around at 6.25 pm on June 25, Dibrugarh Police tweeted lauding the courage and selfless spirit of the officer and the civilian.

We are proud of ASI Purnananda Saikia of Borboruah PS who did not think twice before jumping into the water to save 2 drowning boys. Such daredevilry during times of natural disaster doubles our 'josh' to keep working for the public security. pic.twitter.com/ryRSByTol6 — Dibrugarh Police (@dibrugarhpolice) June 25, 2020

We thank the @dc_dibrugarh for felicitating the officer along with SP, Dibrugarh. We are also immensely grateful to Hon'ble @DGPAssamPolice Sir for talking with ASI Saikia and offering a DGP Commendation.@assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @thebetterindia @mygovassam — Dibrugarh Police (@dibrugarhpolice) June 25, 2020

Read: 'Mischievous' Baby Elephant Pushes Its Friend In Water, Netizens Say 'Momy Must Scold'

Read: Video: Duck Visits Woman's House Ten Times A Day, Netizens Share Similar Experiences

Netizen salute his spirit

In a subsequent tweet, the Dibrugarh police mentioned that the officer was felicitated and honoured for his bravery in presence of Hon’ble DGP of Assam Police, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. In Assam more than 2.20 lakh people in at least 13 districts have been impacted due to the floods as the water level of Brahmaputra river exceeded the warning mark and burst into the districts. On the same day, at least one person was reported drowned at Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji, which surged the death toll to 15 in the state.

Good deeds of police needs to be appreciated 👏👏 — RANJAN KUMAR SARMA (@ranjanksarma) June 25, 2020

Proud of you Dada — Shah Nawaz Khan (@shahnwkhan) June 26, 2020

Well done Mr saikia..God bless — Rehaan (@Rehaan09380200) June 25, 2020

Time to stand in solidarity with people of Assam. The state has been badly hit by floods. More than 35000 people are reported to be affected. The state reports no incidents of urban floods as of now!

Alert for other mountain/NE states too! #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/lzCSoOydZL — Social Development for Communities Foundation (@sdcfoundationuk) June 26, 2020

We have started facing problems.

All houses including me started sinking .The water level has came up to the level of my waist .yet the rain is not stopping .pray for us .pray for Assam ..@himantabiswa

Please look into the concern .

We need help ..#assamfloods pic.twitter.com/y9gZuEggsp — pankaj kumar (@pankajkumarsta1) June 25, 2020

Assam has been hit by second wave of floods, with 36,707 people affected in four districts, death toll rises to 11.



The water level of Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger-level mark at in Jorhat district.#assamfloods #prayforassam pic.twitter.com/1nwds7bvPK — MANISH YADAV (@vmanishyadav) June 23, 2020

Welcome to my Home town Dibrugarh today....#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/egjiaTquCA — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) June 25, 2020

“Praise is the tonic that inspires to do better than best,” wrote a commenter lauding the commemorating of the police officer. “Wow..real hero..hats off..” wrote another, appreciating the officer. “Such an inspiring example. We're proud of our police personnel who give everything to save us,” said the third.

Really a true soldier. No words to appreciate such an act of ultimate bravery. — Yogesh Kumar (@YogeshK03676851) June 25, 2020

Good — Reba Kumar Nath (@RebaKumarNath5) June 26, 2020

My salute to you sir. — Mridul Baruah (@MridulB50879008) June 25, 2020

Exceptional story! 👏 — 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐀𝐈𝐊𝐈𝐀 (@diggles_7) June 26, 2020

Read: Single Mother Overwhelmed After Finding Note With Money, Netizens Laud 'kind Act'

Read: Social Media Post Suggests New Term For 'work From Home', Netizens Can Totally Relate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.