Assam Oil Well Fire: Environmentalist Slams Oil India For Failure To Extinguish Flames

The failure to douse the fire at Baghjan's gas well number 5 in the Tinsukia district of Assam has drawn the ire of environmentalists. Nirantar Gohain on Sunday slammed Oil India Limited, the company which operated the well, for the unabetted flames, even after 13 days of effort.

The blowout at Baghjan 5 well in Tinsukia occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations — servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well — were going on.

"Even after 13 days, Oil India Limited has failed to overcome the fire at Baghjan's gas well number 5 in Tinsukia district of Assam. Along with this, the army is also engaged in extinguishing the fire," said Nirantar Gohain. He also criticised the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), for granting permission to the state-owned company for mining in Baghjan, which has now been revoked.

"APCB has directed Oil India to immediately stop the mining in all sensitive places, including Baghjan. If the Board had taken this step, there would not have been such a big incident. Nor the world-famous Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel would have suffered so much damage," he added.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had previously demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Baghjan oil well blowout that has caused extensive commercial and ecological damage. He blamed the "lapses and gross negligence" of Oil India for the tragedy.

APCB orders shut down

The APCB had on Friday issued a closure notice to Oil India to 'shut down' all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield. The pollution body informed that Oil India has been allegedly operating the Baghjan oilfield activities without obtaining prior consent and clearance from the board.

The development came 24 days after OIL experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 in Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open. The incident left thousands of families displaced and had an adverse impact on the biodiversity of the region. Subsequently, the well caught fire on June 9.

PM reviews situation

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the situation arising out of gas well blowout in Assam's Tinsukia district and assured the people of the state that the government is fully committed to providing support and relief to the affected families. The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some other Union Ministers and senior officers.

During the review meeting, it was informed that the detailed plan has been drawn with the help of Indian and foreign experts to control the flow of gas from the well and to cap it.

