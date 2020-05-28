Mayawati Slams Centre Over Migrants; Expresses Relief After Courts' Questioning

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati has slammed the state government and the Centre over the migrant workers' situation and has expressed happiness over the intervention of various courts in the matter including the Supreme Court.

"The way the bitter truths of the victims of lockdown and forced migrant workers to return home and their death on the way are in front of the country and the world through the media, they only prove that the state and the Centre have no concern for them. It is very sad," Mayawati tweeted.

"Today, on the 65th day of the lockdown in the country, it is a relief that the honourable courts have questioned the Centre and state governments regarding the deterioration of government hospitals in the screening/treatment of coronavirus, neglect of private hospitals and the increasing plight and deaths of migrant labourers," she said in the following tweet.

1. जिस प्रकार से लाॅकडाउन से पीड़ित व घर वापसी को लेकर मजबूर प्रवासी श्रमिकों की बदहाली व रास्ते में उनकी मौत आदि के कड़वे सच मीडिया के माध्यम से देश-दुनिया के सामने हैं वह पुनःस्थापित करते हैं कि केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों को इनकी बिल्कुल भी चिन्ता नहीं है, यह अति-दुःखद। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 28, 2020

2. देश में लाॅकडाउन के आज 65वें दिन यह थोड़ी राहत की खबर है कि माननीय न्यायलयों ने कोरोनावायरस की जाँच/इलाज में सरकारी अस्पतालों की बदहाली, निजी अस्पतालों की उपेक्षा व प्रवासी मजदूरों की बढ़ती दुर्दशा व मौतों के सम्बंध में केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों से सवाल-जवाब शुरू कर दिया है। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 28, 2020

Supreme Court's intervention

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the situation of migrants stranded in different parts of the country. The Apex court ordered the central and the state governments to immediately provide adequate transport arrangement, food and shelters free of cost to these migrants. The court also asserted even though the Centre and the state governments had taken measures, there were “inadequacies and certain lapses”. The SC opined that effective concentrated efforts would be required to tackle the situation and issued notices to the Centre, state and union territory administrations to submit their responses at the earliest.