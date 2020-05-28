MP Newlyweds Quarantined With 95 Others After Wedding Guest Found COVID-19 Positive

A marriage ceremony went wrong for the newlywed couple in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh after a guest who attended the wedding was found to be COVID-19 positive. Around 95 attendees have been put under quarantine on Wednesday including the newlywed couple.

"We have commissioned the protocol required for this situation and will be making the area containment zone as a precautionary measure," said Rajesh Shahi Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

"The authorities have asked neighbours to take the required measure to control the further spreading of coronavirus in the area," he added.

"As of now, we have got the information that the COVID-19 positive patient had come from Delhi to attend the wedding," informed the officials.

COVID-19 situation in India

Delhi from where the COVID-19 positive guest arrived, ranks third in the most number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 15,257 cases, of which 7,264 have been cured and discharged whereas 303 have succumbed to the virus. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, has recorded 7,261 COVID-19 cases, of which 3,927 have been recovered while 313 succumbed to the virus. Delhi has more number of cases while Madhya Pradesh has more deaths. The country's COVID-19 count is rising at an alarming rate as the nation has reported 158,333 as on May 28, of which 67,691 have been recovered whereas 4,531 have died due to the virus, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

However, despite the alarming rate of COVID-19, in what can be called as a piece of good news, the recovery rate is also rising. At present, the recovery rate is over 42 percent in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

