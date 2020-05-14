COVID-19: Six BSF Personnel Who Tested Positive In Kolkata Discharged After Recovery

Six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who were tested positive in West Bengal, have been discharged after recovering from the virus, informed BSF Director-General SS Deswal on Wednesday. The personnel had accompanied a central inter-ministerial team visiting West Bengal.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Deswal said, "Our jawans are alert regarding coronavirus. All precautions and safety drills are followed. It is important that senior officers talk with jawans regarding the pandemic and clear their doubts among them. Middle-level officers are also meeting the jawans." He further added that he was in Jaisalmer and had inspected BOPs and the international border. "I met officers and jawans there. The morale of our jawans is very high and they remain alert in securing our borders," he said.

Two BSF jawans succumb to COVID-19

On May 8, BSF stated that one of the jawans, who was critically ill after contracting COVID-19, succumbed to the infection while visiting the super-speciality clinics for his treatment. Meanwhile, another border man died in Safdarjung hospital, a day after he was admitted. The jawan tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also offered condolences to the families of the two BSF soldiers who lost their lives while battling the COVID-19 on the frontline.

As many as 282 BSF personnel have been tested positive until now. On Sunday, the Border Security Force had reported 18 new cases of Covid-19. Meanwhile, two new cases of BSF personnel were reported in Tripura on Tuesday.

(With ANI Inputs)