Centre Consults With States & UTs As Lockdown 4.0 Nears End; Future Strategy Discussed

As the COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 is coming to an end, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with the States and Union Territories on Thursday. The conference started at 11:30 am and was held on the issue of 'Public health response to COVID-19', consulting on the aftermath of the lockdown and to discuss the future strategies to fight against the deadly virus.

The lockdown 4.0 that started on May 18 is all set to come to an end May 31. While the earlier three lockdowns focused on strict rules and regulations, the lockdown 4.0 started to ease the restrictions. During the lockdown, the Centre had given all the states the authorities to decide which areas come under the Red, Orange, and Green zones. However, only essential activities were not allowed in all the containment zones. Meanwhile, the movement of individuals has been strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential activities.

The Centre has also announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar' Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to support all businesses, education, and the lower sections of the society. The package was announced along with measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Dometic flight services resume

The domestic flight services resumed in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all its airports. The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that there will be a new fare structure to keep flight travel affordable. Meanwhile, several states have issued their own SOPs for the returnees. Some states have made 14-days quarantine mandatory, while some states have 48-hours institutional mandatory quarantine for the returnees.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases. While 4,531 deaths have been reported overall, around 67,692 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country with 56,948 and 18,545 cases respectively.

(With ANI Inputs)