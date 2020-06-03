Cyclone Nisarga: BMC Issues Do's & Don't's For Mumbaikars As City Awaits Landfall

As the Maximum City braces itself for the landfall of Cyclone Nisarga while already battling a pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued do's and don'ts for the people to follow. Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on Wednesday with threatening wind speeds of approximately 100 km per hour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted low lying areas in Mumbai to be impacted by the tidal wave along with winds up to 110 KMPH and eight NDRF teams have been employed in the city.

BMC issues do's & don't's for Mumbaikars

Rains lash Mumbai ahead of Cyclone Nisarga

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since Monday evening, which intensified later in the night. "Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now it has picked up intensity," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy director-general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted. The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Curfew in Mumbai

A day before Cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai, the Police Commissioner of the city issued curfew orders under Section 144 of the CrPC restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent loss of life and property. The prohibitory orders remain in effect from midnight today till 12 noon on Wednesday.

