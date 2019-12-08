MHA Seeks Detailed Report From Delhi Police, Govt On Delhi Factory Fire

Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday, asked for a detailed report from the Delhi police and government over the tragic fire that broke out in the bag factory. As per media reports, this incident is being called the second biggest tragedy in the history of Delhi, first being the Uphaar Cinema fire in 1997. The fire at the cinema killed 59 people and injured over 100 more.

This came after the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah took to Twitter and described the Delhi fire incident as a “tragic loss”. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis. Have a look at his tweet:

Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured.



Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2019

Political parties announce compensation

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, a fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured”.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also announced compensation for the families of the victims. He said, “A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to families of those who are dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. Also, the expenses of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government”.

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has also announced financial assistance for the victims of the incident. This relief announced by him would be provided to the casualties who belong to Bihar. According to sources, Nitish Kumar has announced an aid of two lakh rupees for each victim.

(With Agency Inputs)

