Eric Garcetti To Tsai Ing-wen: Top Diplomats, Global Leaders Condole Odisha Rail Disaster

Messages of condolences poured in from various parts of the world, offering support to India as the country mourns one of its deadliest rail disasters in decades. Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, expressed grief over the triple-train accident in Odisha that killed at least 261 people on Friday.

"On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore. We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief," he tweeted on the morning of Saturday.

Garcetti's thoughts were echoed by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who expressed grief over the tragedy and hoped that ongoing search and rescue operations can save the wounded passengers stuck underneath the derailed trains. "Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need," she tweeted.

Italian embassy expresses grief over train crash

The tragedy was also condoled by the Italian Embassy in New Delhi, as well as the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Heartfelt and deepest condolences to the people of India and the families of the victims of the train accident in Odisha," the embassy said, The Italian government added, " A prayer for the victims and the injured, I hope that those still trapped will be rescued."

Min. @Antonio_Tajani 🗣 The Italian Government expresses deep condolences to #India for the tragic train accident that occurred today in Balasore. A prayer for the victims and the injured, I hope that those still trapped will be rescued.@DrSJaishankar 🇮🇳 🤝🇮🇹 https://t.co/UVViNFPvHe — Italy MFA (@ItalyMFA_int) June 3, 2023

On the evening of Friday, a Coromandel Express train that departed from Shalimar for Chennai collided with another passenger train and a cargo train near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore, Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be heading to the crash site to assess the situation.