EXCLUSIVE Details Of Pulwama Terror Attack Accessed: Here's How Forces Foiled IED-car Plot

In a yet another classic example of the synergy of forces, a major attack was averted when security forces pinned down an explosive-laden vehicle in Rajora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir. Troops of 182 and 183 Battalion of CRPF, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles ensured that a Pulwama style attack was averted due to the timely action.

According to top security sources in New Delhi, Pulwama police received credible information on Wednesday night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car ready to blast at some location. “It does appear that the terrorist was transporting the explosives to another location. It would be important to determine from where he started and where he was planning to go,” said a source within J&K Police, who is privy to the investigation. The input received by Pulwama police was immediately shared with the other security forces. Nakabandi in Pulwama district was increased. Various parties of police and security forces covered all possible routes. The parties kept themselves away from the road at safer locations.

Read: Fake number plate on terrorists' Pulwama IED car came from BSF Jawan's scooter: Sources

The Pulwama details

Republic TV has learnt that the suspected vehicle came and a few rounds were fired towards the nakabandi. “A brief exchange of fire took place. This happened a few metres before the nakabandi,” said a source from one of the security forces involved in the operation.

When the vehicle was trapped near the naka, Rashtriya Rifles opened fire. The terrorist abandoned the car and took advantage of the darkness. The car was then moved to the nearby village and was cordoned by the troops of 183 Batallion of CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and police team.

Security forces have confirmed to Republic TV, around 45-60 kgs of explosives were being carried in the vehicle. The heavy explosives were kept in a drum on the rear seat. The explosives were kept under watch for the night. Residents in nearby houses were first evacuated and the vehicle was then destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squads as moving the vehicle to another location would have involved serious threat.

The vehicle reportedly was using the number plate of a scooter registered in Kathua district of Jammu zone. Republic TV has accessed the registration details. According to Kathua RTO, the number plate – JK08B1426 – is registered as a two-wheeler, Hero Honda. “The modus operandi looks very similar to the Pulwama attack on the CRPF party. But this would require some examination before a pattern is drawn up. The nature of the explosive will have to be examined. Thereafter, it would be important to locate the source from where the explosives were procured,” said an NIA source.

Read: Pulwama-like IED terror attack averted by security forces in J&K: 10 things we know so far

Read: 'Pakistan globally isolated; desperate for tragedy in J&K': Maj Gaurav Arya on Pulwama IED

Read: IED-fitted car destroyed in Pulwama as forces avert major Feb 2019-like terror attack