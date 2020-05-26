KEM Hospital Workers Protest Against Dean Outside Premises After Health Worker's Death

Amid skyrocketing COVID cases in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, the city's KEM hospital saw workers protesting outside the hospital premises on Tuesday against the management. Angry hospital workers demonstrated against the Dean of the hospital, following the death of a hospital worker earlier on Monday. Hospital workers alleged that the Dean made scathing attacks against the workers, accusing them of taking their salaries without doing any work.

Measures by BMC amid rising cases

As lockdown restrictions are eased throughout the country amid the fourth lockdown, BMC issued revised protocols for the sealing of buildings. According to the protocol, if a COVID positive case has been found in a society or a building, the entire building need not be sealed, instead only the particular floor can be sealed. It further stated that no maids, vendors, or service providers will be allowed entry in any building.

The BMC has also been making efforts to procure beds across the city as cases continue to soar. Earlier, on May 24, BMC set up a 160-bed quarantine center at the St Xavier's College. Previously BMC directed civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in ICUs, of private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The civic body has also set up quarantine facilities at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, JJ School of Applied Arts, the auditorium of DG Ruparel College in Matunga. It had also written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to handover the Wankhede stadium to convert it into a quarantine center.

Mumbai's Covid tally

With 1430 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday as of 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 31,789. A total of 330 patients have been discharged, taking the number of recovered to 8404. Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1026 after 38 more persons passed away due to the novel coronavirus.

