India Only Place Where Covid Rising Exponentially But Lockdown Being Removed: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the aim and purpose of the lockdown imposed by the Central government have failed and the country is facing the result of a "failed lockdown". While addressing a video conference, Rahul said, "India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the lockdown. The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown."

'What is their strategy?'

The Congress leader said that even after 60 days of lockdown, nothing has been achieved so far and PM Modi's strategy of four lockdowns has not worked and asked the government about the next strategy to combat COVID-19. "Want we in the Congress party want to understand and we do not want to do it harshly and aggressively but we want to understand what the government's view is going forward. What is their strategy?" Rahul Gandhi asked.

The Wayanad MP also asked about the steps taken by the government for supporting the migrants, MSMEs and state governments. "We had great expectations, there were multiple press conferences about the package, PM said it will be 10% of the GDP but the reality is, it is less than 1% of GDP being given, most of them in loans and hardly any cash. Congress party is running some states, we are giving cash to farmers and labourers but there is no support from the Centre and that is why they are facing difficulties in functioning," he remarked.

