Mayawati Slams UP Govt Over Auraiya Accident, Seeks Measures To Ensure Migrants' Safety

BSP Supremo Mayawati on Monday raised concern over the migrant labourers who lost their lives and suffered injuries in the ‘horrific’ Auraiya road accident. She said such accidents prove that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions are not being heeded by the people. Mayawati called for strict actions against the culprits involved in the incident.

She further urged the state and Central Government to use every means and ensure the safe return of migrants stranded far from home and those headed to their native states without any means of travel.

“The scenes of ruin, plight and hunger, and thirst of millions of poor migrant laborers families are shaming humanity. It is very important for the Central and State Governments to stop the wastage of police and administration, especially in the time of such a great disaster,” Mayawati said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi. “I appeal to the governments to make full use of their Constitutional power and resources to ensure the security of poor migrant laborers who are returning home. Do it as your constitutional responsibility, because the country’s ability to become ‘self-reliant’ on their strength,” she added.

26 dead in Auraiya road accident

The death toll in the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh involving migrant workers returning home rose to 26 with another man succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Twenty-four migrant workers were declared dead on Saturday early morning when a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime along with people rammed into the back of a stationary truck with many migrant workers sitting in it near a roadside eatery on the national highway in Auraiya. Later in the day, another man succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, the Auraiya police said the accident took place near Shivji Dhaba in Tikauli village involving a trailer truck and a mini-truck with both the vehicles falling into a ditch by the roadside.

