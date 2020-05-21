Cyclone Amphan: NDRF Assures Normalcy Within 48 Hrs In Odisha; Says Damage Greater In WB

After Cyclone Amphan battered India, NDRF Chief SN Pradhan on Thursday addressed the press conference and assured that normalcy will return in the next 24 to 48 hours in Odisha. The only super cyclone witnessed in the state since 1999, Amphan has claimed 72 lives so far, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Thursday.

Pradhan further said that the damage is estimated to be higher in West Bengal and the state has asked for four more teams of NDRF, to assist in restoration work. Immediately, Cabinet Secretary has decided to send four more teams, these teams are being airlifted, will reach the state today evening.

"The Union Cabinet Secretary held a meeting with the West Bengal & Odisha Chief Secretaries to estimate the damage & response, earlier today. Normalcy will return in the next 24 to 48 hours in Odisha. Soon after Cyclone Amphan hit, NDRF teams had fanned out and started work as per deployment in Odisha in the afternoon itself and by evening in West Bengal yesterday," said Pradhan.

"Damage is estimated to be higher in West Bengal. The state has asked for 4 more teams of NDRF, to assist in restoration work. Immediately, Cabinet Secretary has decided to send four more teams, these teams are being airlifted, will reach the state today evening. Teams deployed are operational, we will continue to provide services till states require services, expected to be required for a longer time in West Bengal," he added.

WB Govt Announces Compensation For Victims

The West Bengal government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of those who were killed in Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone has caused severe damage to property including the Kolkata airport which was completely flooded earlier in the day. The Bengal CM has also requested PM Modi to visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured that the Centre will leave 'no stone unturned' in providing assistance to the victims of Cyclone Amphan. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister informed that the NDRF teams are working in close coordination with the West Bengal administration and prayed for the situation to normalise.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is closely monitoring the cyclone and are in constant touch with the concerned authorities. "I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji & CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Ji over situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from the Centre," informed Amit Shah.

