Sadananda Gowda Tests Covid Negative; 'pained' Over Controversy On Quarantine Violation

A day after the controversy broke out over Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda allegedly flouting quarantine norms, he has clarified that he tested Covid-19 negative. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said that he is 'pained' as his visit to Bengaluru was made 'controversial.' The Union Minister informed that he underwent a test, and was tested negative. The minister further appealed to fellow citizens to take enough precautions to avoid infections and urged them to maintain social distancing norms.

Pained at an attempt to make my official visit to Bengaluru a controversial one despite I being a Union Minister handling Pharmaceutical Dept, an essential wing fighting COVID19. I followed the SOP, which exempts Ministers, Officers on duty from quarantining. pic.twitter.com/oQ3WEdWRpE — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 26, 2020

READ | No institutional quarantine for Union Minister Sadananda Gowda; cites national duty

Earlier on Monday, Gowda skipped the mandatory institutional quarantine after travelling to Bengaluru on a flight from Delhi, citing that as a minister, he is exempted from the quarantine guidelines. As controversy broke out, the Karnataka Health Ministry issued a backdated addendum to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) exempting ministers from quarantine.

The SOP released earlier did not mention any exemptions for ministers or officers to the mandatory institutional quarantine to people travelling through domestic flights which resumed operations on Monday. The former Karnataka Chief Minister had also cited his 'position of responsibility' and asserted that he has not violated the norms.

READ | Sadananda Gowda urges EAM Jaishankar to repatriate stranded Kannadigas from Gulf nations

Backdated SOP

The addendum which has been dated May 23 reads: "The ministers of Union Government or State Government or Officers on their official duty who are travelling across states will be exempted from requirements of quarantine as has been done for health professionals and others in para 4 (e)." The addendum also exempts persons obtaining a valid 'COVID negative' certificate from the ICMR, not more than two days old from the date of journey are exempted from the institutional quarantine. Such a person will instead be asked to go for 14 days of home quarantine. The addendum also allows airlines crew on official duty to be exempted from the quarantine.

READ | Citing MVA's failure on COVID-19 front, Narayan Rane seeks President's Rule in Maharashtra

READ | Centre confirms domestic flights from most states on May 25; Andhra, Bengal to start later