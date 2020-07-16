SDRF On Rescue Mission To Bring Back Missing Trekkers In Kedarnath, Helicopter Deployed

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Office on Thursday stated that the four trekkers who went missing while on their journey from Kedarnath Temple to Vasuki Tal have been located and all are safe.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Shekhawat has spoken to all of them and the SDRF team is trying to evacuate them, the CMO said.

"The four missing travellers on the Triyuginarayan trek are safe. The administration has contacted them and soon they will be rescued," the CMO added.

The four trekkers who went missing were Himanshu Gurung, Harsh Bhandari, Mohit Bhatt and Jagdish Bisht. All of them hail from Dehradun and Nainital districts in Uttarakhand.

On July 14, Uttarakhand Police shared information about the missing trekkers to SDRF, after which a team was immediately formed and deputed from Kedarnath for the missing trekkers but it couldn't continue the search due to bad weather. and the SDRF teams are on their way to Vasuki Tal in search of them.

The SDRF said that the Commandant Trupti Bhatt dispatched teams on trekking routes from Kedarnath to Triyuginarayan, Sonprayag to Vasuki Tal and a helicopter has also been deployed for the search operation.

(With ANI inputs)

