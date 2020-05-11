Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Minister Visits Families Of Victims, Hands Over Ex-gratia Amount

District in-charge minister K Kannabu on Monday met the kin of those who died in the Vishakhapatnam gas leak tragedy and handed over the ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore. The Group of Ministers also monitored the clean-up operation of the areas surrounding the plant. Kannabu stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is constantly reviewing the situation with officials and this is a true indication of his commitment.

The styrene gas leak at LG Polymers had occurred on May 7 and killed 11 people, leaving hundreds affected. Speaking to ANI, Kannabu also added that those who are in hospitals for serious ailment would get Rs 10 lakh while the families residing in the affected villages would get Rs 10,000 each.

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has stated that the state government is taking all measures to normalise the situation, adding that the emission levels have been nullified and people are returning home. He also said that all public spaces including sewage canals are being sanitised and the government is providing sanitation liquids for indoor cleaning.

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people were killed and hundreds were hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Taking swift action, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced a compensation for the victims and ordered a probe in the matter. An FIR has also been registered against LG Polymers.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Centre, LG Polymers India, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others after 11 people lost their lives due to gas leakage at a chemical plant in Vizag. The Tribunal has formed a 5-member committee which will be headed by a former judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court to probe the incident. The NGT also directed LG Polymers India Pvt to submit Rs 50 crore an interim amount for damage to life.

