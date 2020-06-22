Aaditya Writes To Javadekar; Opposes Auction Of Mine Near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Maharashtra Minister for Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Monday raised his voice against the proposed auction of the mine site near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve saying that he has written to Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar asking him to scrap the idea. Aaditya Thackeray stated that the auction of the mine site near the Tiger reserve could cause destruction of the wildlife corridor revealing that twice before the auction was scrapped after evaluation.

I have written to the Union Minister for @moefcc Prakash Javadekar ji on the issue of the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba- Andhari Tiger Reserve, opposing the auction. We cannot have such destruction of our wildlife corridors. (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 22, 2020

"Twice before, once in 1999 and then around 2011, the auction has been scrapped after evaluation. Then why once again must we waste time and energy over a futile process when we know that it will destroy the wildlife corridor of Tadoba and Andhari?" he said in a follow-up tweet saying that he urges Prakash Javadekar to protect the wildlife corridor.

Back then, a almost a decade ago, the then Minister @Jairam_Ramesh ji had stopped this destruction. He had got the area surveyed and reports suggest that the mine site is not suitable at all. I urge union minister @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar ji to protect this area again. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 22, 2020

Bandar Coal Block

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve located in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra is one of the state's oldest and largest national park. Created in 1955, the Reserve includes the Tadoba National Park and the Andhari Wildlife Sanctuary. The reserve also inhabits fifty-nine villages of which five are inside the core zone protecting 41,644 locals within its boundaries.

Bander coal block which is one of the 41 blocks released for auction by the Centre is about 7 km from this Reserve. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining. He reiterated his call for India to become self-reliant in energy by reducing imports. The virtual auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country over the next 5-7 years, the prime minister said.

