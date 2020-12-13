AAP Claims BJP Leaders Staging Dharna Outside Kejriwal's Home 'broke CCTV' Over MCD Dues

Intensifying the political battle in Delhi, AAP on Sunday, alleged that the BJP leaders who were staging a dharna outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's house, broke his residence's CCTV cameras. Taking to Twitter, AAP shared a video of the alleged destruction where a few women are seen breaking something by bashing it against the wall. AAP and BJP have blamed each other for the lack of funds in the three BJP-run civic bodies in the city.

'Six party leaders arrested', claims AAP ahead of protest outside Amit Shah's residence

AAP: 'BJP broke CMO's CCTV'

BJP leaders stage dharna

Demanding Rs 13,000 crores dues to be settled to the three Delhi Municipalities, the three mayors of North, East and South Delhi along with several other leaders tried to stage a dharna outside CM Kejriwal's house. The mayors have alleged that lack of dues has led to non-payment of salaries to doctors in various state-run hospitals. AAP, on the other hand, has blamed the Centre for not releasing funds to the various MCD, alleging corruption in the three civic bodies.

Similar to the BJP, AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi Marlena, Rajesh Gupta, Kuldeep Kumar, Rituraj and Sanjeev Jha staged a dharna outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, inspite of being denied permission by the Delhi police. AAP has demanded a CBI investigation in Rs 2500 crore scam by BJP-led north MCD. The six leaders were briefly detained before being released.

What do AAP and BJP allege?

AAP has claimed that the 'Centre has not given any grant to Municipal Corporation of Delhi for many years'. The party demanded that the Center release Rs 12,000 crores outstanding for 10 years so that the Municipal Corporation can pay salaries to doctors and employees. Resident doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital have held protesting over non-payment of their salary, which has been responded by the BJP leaders often holding protests outside CM Kejriwal's house.

BJP's Delhi civic bodies clash with AAP govt over non-payment of dues as doctors strike

The AAP and BJP mayors have often locked horns throughout the Coronavirus lockdown, with the MCD accusing major discrepancies between the COVID-19 death toll recorded from cremation and burial sites in the national capital and the number of coronavirus fatalities reported by the Delhi government. Incidentally, while the DMCs do come under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in 2009, the Centre delegated effective control of Delhi Municipal Corporation functions like building by-laws, allocation of central funds and carrying out performance reviews to the Delhi government. Moreover, the DMCs raise their own revenue through various activities and taxes apart from grants from the Delhi government and the Centre.