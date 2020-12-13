'Six Party Leaders Arrested', Claims AAP Ahead Of Protest Outside Amit Shah's Residence

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday took to Twitter and stated that the Delhi Police has arrested 6 party leaders ahead of their planned protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. The 6 AAP leaders arrested by the Delhi police include Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Rajesh Gupta, Kuldeep Kumar, Rituraj Jha and Sanjeev Jha.

AAP also posted a video of party leader Atishi allegedly being manhandled by Delhi Police and it also demanded CBI investigation in Rs 2500 crore scam by BJP MCD.

AAP Leader @AtishiAAP manhandled by Delhi Police for peaceful protest outside LG's residence.



AAP demands investigation in the massive corruption of ₹2500 crore by BJP ruled MCDpic.twitter.com/DbrGZnwDGo — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 13, 2020

READ | AAP Draws Link Between 'land Deal' And Farm Laws, Says 'Centre Protecting Capitalists'

READ | AAP Hits Back At Punjab CM For Alleging Notification Of Farm Laws In Delhi, Pans Hypocrisy

Hitting out at the central government for detaining its six party leaders, Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said that BJP-ruled MCD has made the largest scam in Delhi's history. Referring to the arrest of AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta who was planning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand CBI investigation in the scam, APP slammed BJP government from stopping the scam investigation in the country.

READ | Having Landed For Cancelled Debate, Raghav Chadha Promises Free Power If AAP Wins Goa

When not corruption but protesting against corruption becomes CRIME.



Hypocrisy of BJP's Delhi Police exposed. pic.twitter.com/5d4c0Y5ciI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 13, 2020

This comes after Delhi Police earlier rejected AAP MLA Chadha's request for permission to hold a demonstration outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Sunday in view of the pandemic. Earlier on Saturday, Chadha had written a letter to Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police requesting for permission to hold dharna outside the residence of Union Home Minister against alleging misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Delhi Police in its order said, "..Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Honorable Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police," the Delhi Police said in its reply."

READ | Omar Comments On AAP's 'Kejriwal Under House Arrest' Claim Even As Delhi Police Busts Lie