Agra Farmers Distressed As Untimely Hailstorm And Rain Flatten Crops

Farmers in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, are in great distress as the hailstorm accompanied by untimely heavy rain has destroyed their wheat and mustard crops. The Hailstorm has also damaged their potato crops hence making the farmers worry about their losses. Some of the affected farmers on Friday evening also threatened the concerned authorities of committing suicide if they failed to take necessary action on the crop damages incurred due to the hailstones.

The untimely downpour affected urban and rural areas

The untimely downpour has affected both, the urban and rural areas of the state. Hundreds of villages are still submerged in knee-deep water. A large number of city colonies are also flooded, with road cave-ins pouring out. The weather office in the state capital Lucknow warned farmers of inclement weather to continue in the area on Saturday.

Ravi Singh a farmer, living in the Barauli Ahir block informed that for over a week potatoes were being dug out and packed in the gunny bag and the harvest work was interrupted by the untimely rain. He further said that their fields are flooded with the rainwater and the potatoes yet to be harvested could rot. This is our biggest fear as we will be in great loss, he added.

Municipal Commissioner assures of prompt help

Municipal Commissioner Arun Prakash and Mayor Navin Jain assured of prompt help to drain out rainwater and repair of damaged roads. Additionally, several teams of district officials have been sent out to assess the losses suffered by farmers, a senior officer said on Saturday. Affected farmers should apply for farm insurance to claim their crop losses within 72 hours informed District Agriculture Officer Dr. Ram Pravesh Singh. BJP's Lok Sabha member from Fatehpur Sikri, Rajkumar Chahar, has requested the District Magistrate to stop the revenue collection from farmers and instead gear up the process to provide prompt relief to those affected by rain.

