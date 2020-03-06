BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Visits Family Of Martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma

On Friday, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, along with other party colleagues visited the house of martyred Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma to interact with his family. The IB Officer's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in North-East Delhi.

There was a massive uproar as after AAP MLA Tahir Hussain was allegedly linked to the murder of the slain IB officer. Tahir Hussain was also found out to be one the prime accused in the Delhi riots due to videos and images of his 'riot factory' wherein incriminating evidence including petrol bombs, stones amongst others were found on his building terrace.

Tahir Hussain was suspended from AAPM over his alleged involvement and has been remanded to 7-day police custody on Friday. On Thursday, Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police after attempting to surrender at the Rouse Avenue court while his anticipatory bail plea was to be heard at the Karkardooma court.

The violence in North-East Delhi claimed 53 lives, and left over 200 people injured.

IB Officer's family accuses Tahir Hussain

The family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain of being behind the attack on the martyred officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought in allegedly by Hussain.

Delhi police conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory on Thursday. The former AAPM leader, however, has denied his involvement in the matter. He has also gone on to claim that he and his family were themselves stranded inside his office building and called Delhi police for help.

(With Agency Inputs)

