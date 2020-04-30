Mumbai Sees 417 New COVID-19 Cases; City Tally At 6874 As State Allows Migrant Movement

Witnessing yet another rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) Mumbai, on Thursday, reported 417 cases and 20 deaths. The city's civic body - BMC, stated that of the 417 cases, 110 patients tested positive between 27 April and 28 April and have been admitted to isolation wards. Currently, the city's tally stands at 6874 cases and 290 deaths.

Mumbai: 417 new cases

BMC starts plasma therapy

On Saturday, BMC stated that three units of plasma has been collected from eligible donors and is ready to start plasma therapy clinical trial on eligible patients. Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, and Malegaon are currently hotspots in Maharashtra which currently has 10498 cases and 459 fatalities. BMC is also planning a new Corona health center with a facility in Goregaon to house 1200 patients.

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1036 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up as they had not reported any new case for past 14 days. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 369 cases with 18 deaths. BMC is also going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents.

Moreover, the Centre's inter-ministerial team which has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones - has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai. With the rise in cases, the government has ruled out lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after May 3 and CM Thackeray has reiterated that trains will not resume operations. Though Maharashtra has kept a strict lockdown in place, after MHA allowed the movement stranded migrants and students across states, the state government has issued an SOP to facilitate the same.

