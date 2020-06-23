Mumbai: BMC Seeks Police Help To Trace 70 Coronavirus Patients Who Went Missing

Challenges continue to arise in India's financial capital as 70 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 from Mumbai’s P-North ward have gone missing. Taking cognizance over the same, BMC has sought Mumbai Police's help to trace the people through their mobile phone location and CDR.

BMC senior officer spoke to Republic TV and said that the corporation has submitted the phone numbers, address and details of the concerned missing people to police officials.

"Officers may start search by tracing the phones with IMEI number. The process will take few days.. Once found, patients shall be taken back to the hospital for treatment," said the BMC official.

The official also suspects that some patients might have left the city and some might have switched off their phones. They also hinted at the possibility that some patients may have died due to health reasons.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

On Monday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,35,796 after 3,721 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state. Currently, there are 61,793 active cases in the state. With 1,962 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered has soared to 67,706.

Meanwhile, 62 deaths were reported on Monday in the state-- 20 from Mumbai, 13 from Mira-Bhayandar, 9 from Pune, 8 from Malegaon, 4 from Aurangabad, two from Akola and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Latur, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6283. So far, 7,87,419 samples have been tested for coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 6,01,182 persons are under home quarantine, 26,910 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

