Mumbai Police Has Apt 'social Distancing' Response For 'party-animal' Friends; Watch

"Ek main aur ek tu...dono mile iss tarah..." Well, Mumbai Police advises against it! Acing their social media game, the police has drawn inspiration from old Bollywood classics once again to spread awareness about social distancing amid the COVID pandemic. With the number of active cases on the rise throughout the nation, Mumbai Police inspires netizens, especially those of the older generation, by sharing a clip of the evergreen song 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' from the 1975 film Khel Khel Mein.

The tweet posted by the official handle has the apt response for 'party-animal' friends who ask for a 'get-together' amid the coronavirus outbreak. The clip shows actor Neetu Kapoor, from the 70s, dancing and singing, "dooriyaan, waqt aane pe mitaayenge" (distances, we'll reduce when the time comes).

Have a look:

My ‘Party-Animal’ Friends: Long time no see - let’s ‘get-together’



‘Social Distancing’ Me: pic.twitter.com/wDJTPZw8Pk — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 23, 2020

Mumbai Police has preached social distancing in a number of ways throughout the nationwide lockdown for reducing the number of coronavirus cases in the country. Now that the restrictions of the lockdown have been lifted, it is paramount that the citizens exercise control and restraint on their own.

In one of their earlier tweets, they had advocated social distancing by using a line from actor Vicky Kaushal's movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' as an example. Taking a spin from one of the most iconic lines from the movie- 'How's the josh,' to which Kaushal's character replies- 'High, sir,' the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to ask- 'How's the distance'.

The meme, a still from the movie with masks morphed onto the characters, read '6 feet sir.' In addition to this Mumbai Police had also put out an advisory that said, "No matter how close you may be mental, keep the distance physically.'

Coronavirus cases in the country

India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 4,25,282, of which 1,74,387 are active while 2,37,196 people have recovered. 13,699 people have died thus far, according to the Health Ministry. In Mumbai, the total number of cases as on Monday, June 22 were 67586 with the death toll on the city at 3737. The city ranks the highest in Coronavirus cases and is one of the 13-worst affected cities in India.

