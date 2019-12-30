Burari's Horror House Where 11 People Were Found Dead Is Now A Diagnostics Centre

A house in north Delhi's Burari, where eleven people were found dead in mystifying circumstances in July 2018, has now turned into a diagnostic centre. However, the owner of the diagnostic centre said that he doesn't believe in superstitions. The ground floor of the house is tabooed as 'haunted'.

"I don't believe in superstitions. If I have believed in such things I would not have come here. My patients have no problem coming here for the test," said Dr Mohan Singh.

Delhi: A family has moved in at the house in Burari, where 11 members of a family committed suicide in July, 2018. Dr Mohan Singh, who has moved in at the house says, "I have no problem with it, this house is convenient as it is near the road. I am not superstitious". (29.12.19) pic.twitter.com/jVZzAhFLlB — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

In contrast to Dr. Mohan Singh's statement, a Hindu priest is seen offering prayers and doing 'Havan' to ward off any evil.

"Pujan is being offered to Gauri-Ganesh. Before the start of any new thing, Puja is performed as per rituals. One should not believe in superstition and taboo," said the priest.

A local also asserted normalcy around the place and said that things are okay now. "They were very good people and there is no such things like an evil spirit. Their souls have gone directly to heaven," said Suresh, another local.

Burari Horror House

In a mysterious situation, Eleven members of the Bhatia family, Narayan Devi, her sons Bhavnesh Bhatia and Lalit Bhatia, their wives Savita and Tina, her daughter Pratibha and five grandchildren were found dead on the morning of July 1 by a neighbour. Police probe, autopsy reports and handwritten notes from the house so far has concluded that the family was performing a ritual that went wrong, leading to their deaths.

