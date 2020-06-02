Mumbai Rains: As City Braces For Cyclone Nisarga, Here's A Look At Projections By Skymet

Cyclone Nisarga, headed towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours. It is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on Wednesday with a wind speed of about 100 km per hour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted low lying areas in Mumbai to be impacted by the tidal wave along with winds up to 110 KMPH.

Private-run weather forecaster Skymet has released its set of rainfall predictions for Mumbai for the upcoming three days. It has projected rainfall of 40-70 millimeters on Wednesday, June 3; 10-20 mm rainfall on Thursday, June 4; and 5-10 mm rainfall on Friday, June 5.

(Image credit: Skymet)

The latest satellite view (11.00 pm, June 2) of the Arabian Sea and India's west coast. The progression of Cyclone Nisarga can be spotted.

(Image credit: Skymet)

Curfew in Mumbai

A day before Cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai, the Police Commissioner of the city issued curfew orders under Section 144 of the CrPC restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent loss of life and property. The prohibitory orders remain in effect from midnight today till 12 noon on Wednesday.

