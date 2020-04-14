Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bangalore That Have Been Sealed Off

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, to stop the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi also declared that some areas where there were no cases reported will get a bit of leniency under the new guidelines which will be released on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. But till then, to keep the virus from spreading, the lockdown will be as it is. The government is also trying to keep the hotspots under stronghold and are doing it by keeping heavy surveillance and sealing the area off. There are a few coronavirus hotspot areas in Bangalore too that will be under lockdown. Here is all you should know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Bangalore.

Read Also| Mumbai: BMC Converts MMRDA Grounds In BKC Into Wholesale Market That Operates At Night

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Bangalore

In the state of Karnataka, there are 258 active cases. They are spread all over the state and have resulted in several hotspots. In Bengaluru assembly, constituencies of Rajajinagar, Dasarahall, Bommanahalli, and Mahadevapura have been sealed off as there are a lot of active cases in these areas. In Bangalore, 80 cases were found till date out of which 31 have been discharged from the hospital and two have died. There are still 47 active cases in the region according to the CM office of Karnataka.

Read Also| Delhi Deploys Hi-tech Japanese Machines For Sanitisation To Tackle The Spread Of COVID-19

Apart from Bangalore, 18 other districts have active Coronavirus cases in Karnataka. Out of which 7 districts have active hotspot zones. These hotspots can be found in the districts of Bangalore Urban, Mysore, Bidar, Belgaum, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada and Kalburgi. Those regions of the district have been sealed off and no one is allowed to leave their houses. Strong surveillance is being done in these regions. The local bodies of these areas are also working on the sanitization of these hotspots. Drones are being used to survey the areas.

Read Also| Lockdown: 12 People Arrested In JK's Ganderbal District For Violating Prohibitory Orders

Read Also| BJP Asks Maha Health Minister To Take Necessary Action On Depleting Health Infra In Mumbai

Data Source – Chief Ministers Office of Karnataka as on 14 April 2020, 01:00 pm GMT+5:30