Delhi Govt Panel Recommends Increasing Mortuary Capacity Anticipating Spike In COVID Cases

In view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, a panel from the Delhi government has advised on increasing the capacity of mortuaries and cold storage facilities in the hospitals by installing more refrigerated containers to keep the dead bodies. The Delhi government on May 2 had formed the five-member committee for Covid-19 management in the national capital.

As the mortuary spaces are being exhausted owing to the increasing number of deaths, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has procured a refrigerated container to store dead bodies.

The recommendations came after the committee consisting of Dr Mahesh Verma, chairman of the government panel, with Gyanesh Bharti, Commissioner South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Dr R Verma, DGHS at the Union Health Ministry, visited four major COVID-19 hospitals including Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and RML hospital.

“Last Friday, the committee visited four big hospitals to see overall preparedness of these medical institutions running medical colleges. Apart from strengthening the number of beds, the Committee has recommended enhancing mortuary facilities to accommodate the dead bodies. Like, at RML, we found refrigerated containers a solution, and similarly, the committee has asked the state government to acquire them if the need arises,” a senior government official told ANI on the conditions of anonymity.

“The committee has also recommended the government to create specific arrangements in each hospital such as—more human resources (HR), medical supplies, manpower including doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, etc,” he said.

The recommendations have also come seemingly as the Delhi government had projected over five lakh COVID-19 cases by July end which would require an estimated 80,000 beds to treat the infected cases.

Taking note of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, with other senior officials to discuss on how to strengthen Delhi's response to the pandemic. Shah announced a slew of measures after the meeting which includes conducting a comprehensive health survey in the containment zones of Delhi. Also, the Centre has announced that it will immediately allot 500 railway coaches which will increase Delhi's capacity by 8,000 beds. The Home Minister also held a meeting on Monday with various political parties of Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The meeting witnessed the presence of BJP, AAP and BSP leaders.

(With ANI inputs)