Delhi Police Along With Haryana Doctor Help Yemen Man Reunite With Family Amid Lockdown

Showcasing their dedication towards their duty, the Delhi police helped reunite a person of Yemen nationality with his family even amidst the chaos and the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a press release, a Haryana government ambulance on April 18 had received a call about a person lying unconscious on a road in Gurugram who then taken to the Civil Hospital in the city. It was found that the person had recently undergone major neurosurgical surgery.

Thereafter, a Haryana doctor named Dr. Yogender Singh tried to speak to the patient but he had difficulty in communicating due to the language barrier after which the patient was treated as a psychiatric case. However, on April 21, the patient wrote something in the Arabic language and after consultation with Urdu speaking people and with the help of Google Translate, the doctor was able to identify the man as Yusuf from Yemen.

Following this, efforts were made by the dedicated doctor to locate the embassy who finally managed to come in contact with the SHO of Greater Kailash in Delhi. Accordingly, Constable Hawa Singh of Greater Kailash Police Station searched for the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen and reached the area in Vasant Vihar.

Although the embassy was found to closed, the SHO traced and traced down the new location of the embassy all the way in Anand Niketan, where he managed to contact an official there. The embassy official was contacted by the SHO and another staff member of the embassy was traced. Finally, the family of the admitted person was located. As per the release, the family and the embassy officials appreciated the efforts of the doctor and Delhi Police.

(With ANI Inputs)

