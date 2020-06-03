Cyclone Nisarga To Make Landfall On Northern Coast Of Maha Between 1 Pm To 4 Pm, Says IMD

As Cyclone 'Nisarga' intensified in the morning, it is likely to make landfall on the northern coast of Maharashtra between 1 pm to 4 pm on Wednesday, stated India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. According to the IMD, the cyclone is travelling with strong wind speed at 100-120 kmph.

According to the IMD Chief, the cyclone is likely to make structural damage such as uprooting trees, damage to thatched houses, and so on, and has cautioned the people to stay safe. Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said, "In addition, heavy rainfall has already started over the Konkan area, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the southern Konkan districts leading to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these areas." Further, the intensity of the cyclone is likely to weaken by midnight and subside completely by Thursday morning.

Read: Cyclone Nisarga likely to cross Maharashtra, Gujarat coast by Wednesday afternoon: IMD

Maha CM issues preparedness plan

In view of Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, June 2 taking to Twitter shared the preparedness plan. According to the plan, a total of 16 NDRF units have been deployed-- out which 10 have been deployed for the rescue operation, while the rest are in reserve. According to the CM, the teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage that could be caused by landslides, heavy rainfall, and so on.

The slum dwellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area have been instructed to evacuate, while the state government is also moving all the people living in kuccha houses. Further, the state authorities have issued an alert to Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Fishermen have also been called back from the sea and the coast guards have also been notified to not allow any activities. Meanwhile, the state government is also making non-COVID hospitals available.

Read: Cyclone Nisarga: Maha CM shares preparedness plan; low lying areas to be evacuated

Read: Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: Mumbai landfall after 1 PM; Wind-speeds may rise to 100 kmph

Read: Cyclone Nisarga: Not only trains; flights, ferry & port services also prep for landfall

(With ANI Inputs)