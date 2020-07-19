Daughter Of Tailor Father Tops JAC Arts Class 12 Exams, Aspires To Become Journalist

Beating all odds, daughter of a tailor father and domestic help mother, has topped the arts stream of Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 exams. Nandita Haripal, a student of Jamshedpur Women's College said she was surprised to hear the news. Haripal also shared that she aspires to become a journalist.

When asked about her study methods, Nandita said, "I regularly attended classes, made a study schedule and studied at home. Apart from this, I also attended a coaching class. I want to become a journalist in the future."

The youngster said her parents have always been supportive of her and do not let financial constraints affect her studies. "Nobody should themselves weak. It is not necessary that one succeeds only by taking tuitions. However, they must attend classes regularly", she added.

Nandita’s father Rajesh Haripal said he would do everything possible to help her study further. “Parents must support their children in their studies and not put pressure on them," he said.

Arts stream secures highest pass percentage in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of Class 12 examinations for all the three streams on July 17, with Arts recording highest pass percentage. While the Science stream record a pass percentage of 58.99%, students of Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 77.37%. Arts stream again topped the chart with a pass percentage of 82.53%.

Students can check their results on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in. A total of 2,34,363 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted from February 11 to February 18. Out of those, 1,29,263 students belonged to Arts stream, while Science and Commerce recorded 76,585 and 28,515 students appearing for Class 12 exams of Jharkhand state board.

