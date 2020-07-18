JAC 12 Result 2020 Toppers: Amit Kumar From Science Stream Topped Jharkhand With 457 Marks

Jharkhand Academic Council aka JAC 12th result 2020 has been released yesterday on July 17th at 5 pm. Students with Arts stream recorded the highest pass percentage of 82.53%. While the Science stream record a pass percentage of 58.99%, students of Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 77.37%.

A total of 2,34,363 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams, out of those, 1,29,263 students belonged to Arts stream, while Science and Commerce recorded 76,585 and 28,515 students appearing for Class 12 exams of Jharkhand state board.

Even after postponing the time to publish the results from 1 pm to 5 pm, students were unable to access the website, probably due to heavy traffic because JAC earlier used to announce the results of different streams separately. Check out the JAC Class 12 2020 toppers list.

JAC 12 result 2020 toppers list

Amit Kumar of Giridih district has topped the state of Jharkhand securing 457 marks. He is a student of Science Stream from +2 SRSSR High School in Suriya.

Shubham Kumar Thakur of Sant Xavier College Ranchi has topped in the Jharkhand 12th Commerce stream, securing 450 marks.

Nandita Harpal from Jamshedpur Women's College has topped in the state from 12th Arts Stream, securing 419 marks.

Jharkhand 12th Science 2020 toppers

1. Amit Kumar - +2 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih - 457

2. Nitish Kumar Keshari - Inter Science College, Hazaribagh - 452

3. Mukesh Kumar - Marwari College, Ranchi - 451

3. Tapasvi Mittal - Sant Xavier College Ranchi - 451

3. Rama Kumari Dube - St. Xavier's College, Ranchi - 451

4. Suraj Kumar - St. Xavier's College, Ranchi - 449

4. Rupesh Kumar Yadav - Inter Science College, Hazaribagh - 449

4. Rahul Board - Channel Intermediate College, stream - 449

5 Laxmi Kumari - Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi - 448

5. Neha Kumari - Inter Science College, Hazaribagh - 448

5. Suraj Dev Mehta - Inter Science College, Hazaribagh - 448

5. Aman Kumar - Inter + 2 School, Godda - 448

Jharkhand 12th Commerce 2020 toppers

1. Shubham Kumar Thakur from Sant Xavier College Ranchi - 450

2. Rupa Kumari from +2 Chunnilal High School Lohardaga - 448

3. Ankita Agarwal from Ursaline Inter College Ranchi - 445

4. Sabbi Parveen from Ursaline Inter College Ranchi - 443

5. Jitu Singh from Jamshedpur Co-operative College - 438

Jharkhand 12th Arts 2020 toppers

1. Nandita Haripal from Jamshedpur Women's College - 419

2. Prerna Raj from Ranchi Women Colleges - 418

2. Jyoti Kumari from Ursaline Inter College Ranchi - 418

3. Sujata Kumari from BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur - 416

4. Manisha Kumari from Sant Xavier College Ranchi - 415

4. Priyanka Soren from Ursaline Inter College Ranchi - 415

5. Indu Kumari from Nirmala College Ranchi - 414

Steps to check JAC result for 12th board

Candidates can visit the official website at jac.nic.in.

However, sites like jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in will also show the Jharkand class 12th results as well.

Check out the results tab on the homepage.

Click on the 12th class results link.

Add your registration number or roll number and date of birth and click on Submit button.

The results will be visible on the website. Save the results page in a PDF format for future reference.

Image courtesy: JAC official website

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock