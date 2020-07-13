Lalu Yadav Flouts Prison Norms, BJP's Sushil Modi Urges Jharkhand HC To Take Cognizance

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi has urged the Jharkhand High Court to take cognizance of the pictures of RJD President Lalu Yadav violating the jail manual and holding a political meeting.

On Sunday, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson had released a picture of Lalu Yadav in which he could be seen sitting with Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and Congress spokesperson Shamsher Alam despite the fact that visitors are allowed to meet Lalu on every Saturday. In custody, the use of a mobile phone is banned but in the picture, Lalu can be seen talking to someone on phone.

In his attack, Modi said that the 72-year-old leader is not a political prisoner and the court should take cognizance of him holding darbar and flouting jail manual.

"The court has to decide whether Lalu Yadav gets bail or he should be in jail but some people are trying to put pressure on the court to release him on parole. People should understand that Lalu Yadav is convicted on charges of corruption in the fodder scam case and he is not a political prisoner. Amid the pandemic, he is holding darbar and violating the jail manual. The court and the CBI should take cognizance of it," Sushil Modi said.

Repeated violation of manual

This is not the first time Lalu has violated the Jail manual in Jharkhand. Earlier on, immediately after the swearing-in of Hemant Soren government, ideas of Lalu holding darbar in Ranchi hospital had gone viral on a couple of occasions. After the incident, the jail authorities and the IG Jail had raided the hospital premises. But this time Lalu has violated the jail manual in the presence of a Jharkhand Minister, which establishes the protection of Jharkhand government to Lalu Yadav, who is convicted on charges of corruption in the fodder scam case.

