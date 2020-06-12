Delhi Govt Clarifies On COVID Lockdown Extension; Health Minister Says No Discussion Yet

Clarifying on rumors about the extension of lockdown in the national capital as the number of Coronavirus cases touched 34,687, Delhi's health minister has said that lockdown will not be extended. In a news briefing on Friday, when he was asked if there have been discussions to extend lockdown in Delhi as cases and death toll due to COVID -19 is on a sharp rise, he said that no such discussion has taken place. However, there has not been a formal announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or his deputy Manish Sisodia. As Unlock 1 began, Delhi opened up completely, however, more Coronavirus cases were also reported.

"No, the lockdown will not be extended," Jain said on being asked if Kejriwal government is considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

BJP-led MCD vs AAP govt

In a massive controversy on Thursday, Delhi's BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations (MCD) claimed that the national capital has witnessed 2098 deaths due to Coronavirus. The mayors of the three MCD- South, North, East have claimed that 1057, 975, and 42 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 till date. As per Delhi government's bulletin, so far there have been only 984 deaths.

AAP refute claims

Amid disparity between the number of Coronavirus deaths reported by the Delhi government and that by BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations (MCD), Health Minister Satyendar Jain has told MCD to send them details of '2098 COVID-19 deaths'. Speaking to media on Friday, he said, "Why don’t they send those details to us? Names, age and reports... all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these numbers along with the (COVID19) positive reports of those people. There is no discussion on extension of lockdown as of now."

Delhi's Covid-19 cases

In an alarming increase, the national capital has seen 1877 new cases and 101 deaths on Thursday, marking its sharpest 1-day increase. Delhi has also seen 486 new recoveries, taking its recovered tally to 12,731 cases. The national capital's total cases now stand at 34,687 with 1085 fatalities.

